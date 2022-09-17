Enjoy an evening with best-selling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.

Butler will read from his newest novel, “Godspeed,” and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation, a news release says.

Praised by novelist C.J. Box as a “page-turning, race-against-the-clock novel,” “Godspeed” is a stark exploration of the haves and have-nots, a cautionary tale of greed and violence that asks: How much is never enough? Butler’s other works include his internationally bestselling and award-winning debut, “Shotgun Lovesongs,” “Beneath the Bonfire,” “The Hearts of Men,” and “Little Faith.”

For more information, contact the Moline Public Library’s Information Desk at 309-524-2470.

About the author

Butler was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and educated at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He is the internationally best-selling and prize-winning author of one collection of short stories and three novels. He lives in rural Wisconsin with his wife and their two children.