Author Tiffany Jackson makes virtual-author visit

The Davenport Public Library and the Rock Island Public Library will present a virtual visit with award-winning young-adult author Tiffany D. Jackson on Tuesday, March 9.

If any teen (ages 11-19) is interested in attending her visit and does not attend a school that currently has a partnership with the Davenport or Rock Island Public Library, contact Amber Carlson at acarlson@davenportlibrary.com for information.

Jackson is the author of five young-adult novels: “Allegedly,” “Monday’s Not Coming,” “Let Me Hear a Rhyme,” “Grown,” and “The Awakening of Malcolm X,” and was the recipient of the 2019 Coretta Scott King Book Awards John Steptoe Award for New Talent.

To find more about Jackson and her work, visit www.writeinbk.com or a library.

The libraries have been working on bringing Jackson to the Quad Cities ever since Jason Reynolds, award-winning author and National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, listed her as the author everyone should be reading during his visit to the Davenport Public Library in 2019.

This event was made possible because of numerous grants and support from Sam’s Club, Walmart, Rock Island Rotary, Rock Island Kiwanis, North Scott Rotary, First Book, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, the Rock Island/Milan School District 41, and the Davenport Community School District.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.