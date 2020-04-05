1  of  5
Authorities are investigating a chase in Davenport

Authorities in Davenport are investigating a chase that happen on Saturday.

Local 4 was the only station at the scene after it happened around 4 p.m.
Davenport police pursued a car before the driver lost control and ran into a tree at East Central Park and Tremont Avenue.

Robert Hulsart was at his house when the incident happened.

“Four Five State Troopers right here, there were 2 paramedics right here, 2 fire trucks right here, nine to ten Davenport Police I mean right in front of our house here it was a crime scene we literally saw it with our own eyes,” said Hulsart.

