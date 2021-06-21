Authorities looking for truck and trailer in connection to injury to highway worker

Authorities in Warren County are looking for information about a truck and trailer that was possibly involved in an incident that injured a highway worker.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, a runaway wheel struck a worker who was standing near the guardrail on U.S. 67 on the bridge near 280th Avenue in Warren County. The worker was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria for further treatment. The extent of injuries is not known and the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Witnesses said a dark pick-up truck pulling a tandem, side walled dump trailer was passing by the workers when it is believed the wheel came of trailer hitting the worker.

Anyone who has information about who owns or was using the trailer is asked to call Monmouth Dispatch at 309-734-8383 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 309-734-8505.