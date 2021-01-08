Authorities searching for two missing Iowa teens

Elizabeth Rogers, 14 (left), and Rylea Ostrander, 13, were reported missing on January 7, 2021, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens that were reported missing on Thursday and are asking for help from the public for any information about thier whereabouts.

Just after 6 p.m., the Clinton County deputies responded to the Lost Nation area about a report of two missing juvenile females, identified as:

Elizabeth Rogers, 14, was last seen wearing a black and camouflage hooded sweatshirt and tight blue or black jeans. She is a white female, approximately 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with blond hair with red tint and blue eyes.

Rylea Ostrander, 13, was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue pants. She is a white female, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with short blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about the missing teens, please contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211 option 0.

Assisting agencies are the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations.