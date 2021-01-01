Authorities seek attempted-murder suspect, jail 2 others after shooting

Two suspects are in custody while law enforcement seeks a third in connection with a shooting New Year’s Eve in rural Gladstone, Ill.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about someone who had been shot several times, says a news release from Henderson County Sheriff Donald E. Seitz.

When a deputy arrived he was met by the victim, who had been shot several times in the torso area. The deputy transported him from the rural area and met with Burlington Fire Department paramedics.

The victim was transported to Great River Medical Center where he was in stable condition.

Deputies and Illinois State Police arrested 36-year-old Lora L. Roberts and 41-year-old Larry D. Roberts, both of Gladstone. Both are charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, punishable by at least 20 years in the Department of Corrections; and home invasion, a Class X Felony, punishable by six to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

They were being held Friday without bond in the Henderson County Jail.

A Henderson County arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect, 36-year-old Terrance L. Clopton, 36, of Gladstone, for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Officials ask that anyone who knows Clopton’s whereabouts call the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 877-867-6202 or 309-867-6202.