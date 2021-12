Joseph LaShawn Roberts, convicted of robbery 2nd degree in Scott County in 2016, failed to report to work from the Davenport work release facility Monday.

Joseph LaShawn Roberts (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Roberts is a 33-year-old black male, 5′ 9″ and 186 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on December 7, 2021.

Anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts should contact local police.