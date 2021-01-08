Authorities seek help to find missing Iowa girl

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has issued a news release about a 14-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in Jones County, Iowa.

Elizabeth Rodgers was last seen Thursday morning in Oxford Junction. Shew as wearing a black hoodie with camouflage and tight black jeans. The information provided by the sheriff’s office says she has “unnaturally rectangular-shaped, drawn-in eyebrows.”

She has a medical condition, tricuspid atresia, which limits her oxygen absorption and make it difficult to maintain body temperature.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 319-462-4371.