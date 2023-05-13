If you are interested in talking to local authors, listening to them read from their works, buying their books and/or getting the books signed, mark your calendar for a Local Authors Celebration at Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine, Iowa, on Saturday, May 20.

Eight local authors will convene from noon to 2 p.min Room 301 of the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center to meet with the public and read from their most recent works. The authors will have books available for purchase and will also sign the books. Readings will take place during the second half of the event.

The celebration will feature members of Writers on the Avenue and is sponsored by the Friends of Musser Public Library. Authors attending the event include Misty Urban, Tom Hogue, Audra Brown, Kevin Knox, Tom McKay, Robert Bancks, Dan Moore and Mary Davidsaver.

There is no cost to attend the event. Accepted payment options for books vary by author. All authors accept cash, and some also take checks, credit cards, and/or electronic transfer payments.