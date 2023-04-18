April is Autism Acceptance Month and the Autism Society of the Quad Cities (ASQC) is hosting an acceptance walk on April 29th at Augustana College’s PepsiCo Center, 1025 30th Street in Rock Island. The free event is from 9 -11 a.m., and the walk officially starts at 9:30 a.m. Walkers from across the area can meet, find support and make new connections.

The ASQC works with the Autism Society of America to recognize and support the multitude of experiences within the autism community. No family or person’s story is the same as any other, and they believe the world should recognize and accept the infinite ways the autism community experiences and improves life in the Quad Cities. The Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s Week in 1972, which evolved into Autism Acceptance Month.

“Our mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the autism community with the resources needed to live fully, and the connection is you,” said Barrett Essman, president of the ASQC Board.

Autism diagnoses are increasing, both for children and adults. The CDC recently updated its findings on the autism prevalence rate and discovered that one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and over seven million people in the U.S. are on the autism spectrum. The ASQC provides education, support and advocacy in the Quad Cities area to maximize the potential of people with autism.

For more information, visit the ACQC’s website or Facebook page.