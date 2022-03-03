Looking to buy your dream car, or would you prefer something more affordable?

Either way, you can find it at the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show.

Previously held at the Davenport RiverCenter and canceled last year, this year’s auto show is at a brand new location.

Gas-powered and electric vehicles of all makes and models — from 22 different manufacturers — will be available for viewing.

The event starts its engines 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and races through the finish line 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bendo XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline.

Family Day is Sunday, March 6, with special kids activities courtesy of iHeartRadio.

Tickets are $10 for adults 13 and over, and $5 for senior citizens 62 and over.

Save $2 by purchasing tickets ahead of time here.

Children 12 and under are free.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray was live Thursday night for a premiere event.

During the 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, he gave a preview of what people can expect to see this weekend.

Andy took a tour around the venue, where a total of 150 new cars — from Camaros, Broncos and Jeeps to Hondas and Subarus — were all waxed up and ready to be showcased.

If a Corvette over $95,800 isn’t in your budget, Andy says there are cars with smaller price tags.

For example, the Nissan Pathfinder runs at about $47,000, and the Dodge Challenger runs at $43,500.

Some of the vehicles on display can even be test-driven.

Families are welcome to attend the event, and a race track with motorized vehicles will be available in the designated “kids zone” to keep the little ones entertained.

Pets will also be available for adoption throughout the entire weekend.

On Thursday, Mark Zimmerman, of Zimmerman Honda, handed out 14 scholarships during a ceremony, totaling $51,000.

Prior to the ceremony, Andy had a chance to speak with Zimmerman about the auto show’s longtime scholarship program.

He told Andy that this is the 28th auto show, and a total of $624,000 would be given away to 190 students going to traditional and technical colleges.

More information about the 2020 Quad City Regional Auto Show is here.