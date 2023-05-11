The Ed Morse Automotive Group has acquired two dealerships in Henry County – one in Kewanee and the other in Geneseo, according to a news release.

Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from George Koustas with Crowe Auto Group and the transaction was brokered by Scott Mackie with National Business Brokers, according to the release.

The new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, formerly Crowe Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, at 303 Tenney St., Kewanee.

Ed Morse Ford, formerly Crowe Ford, at 1041 S. State St., Geneseo.

These new locations add to the company’s growth in Illinois by joining its multiple dealerships in Red Bud and New Athens, while also close in proximity to Ed Morse Automotive Group’s Muscatine and DeWitt dealerships in Iowa, the release says.

“When presented with the opportunity to expand further into Illinois… we jumped at it. These two dealerships fit perfectly into our family-owned model as they have dedicated employees, a loyal customer base, and prepared for growth. We look forward to continuing these dealerships’ history of great deals and outstanding customer service, while supporting the local community,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for more than 75 years. These acquisitions will add 33 employees to its more than 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 40 dealerships, 82 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. More than 75 years later, Ed’s grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse, continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. For more information, visit here.