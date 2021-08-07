Autopsy for shooting victim set for Monday

An autopsy will be conducted Monday for a Rock Falls shooting victim.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday,, Rock Falls Police responded to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue after multiple calls about a shooting, a news release says.

When found a man with serious life-threatening injuries inside an apartment building. Police found multiple

shell casings outside.

About 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Rock Falls Police were notified Joshua D. Gibbons, of Rock Falls, had died at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and Illinois State Police assisted Rock Falls Police in the investigation. Investigators are following up on leads and tips, and have recovered evidence and videos from the area around the crime scene, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-

7867 or another local law enforcement agency.