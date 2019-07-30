Autopsy postponed for body found near Andalusia on Sunday

UPDATE: The autopsy of a body found in the Mississippi River on Sunday that was scheduled for Tuesday is postponed. The Rock Island Coroner’s Office says they will move forward with the autopsy sometime this week.

The pathologist who performs the procedure for the county is not available.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: We’re learning more about a body found in the Mississippi River over the weekend.

Rock Island County’s coroner says his team is trying to identify the man by a tattoo.

The man also underwent surgery on his right leg that required metal plates and screws.

He says the man’s been dead for at least two weeks.

Rock Island County deputies says a boater spotted him in the water near Andalusia on Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.