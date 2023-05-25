The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the auxiliary lock at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, will open Friday, May 26, for recreational boating traffic, according to a news release.

Every weekend until Sept. 5, the lock will be open for recreational use on Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. In addition, the auxiliary lock will be open noon-10 p.m. on Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day holidays and until midnight on Friday, Aug. 11, to assist recreational boaters attending Tugfest activities and the fireworks display.

All boaters are asked to use caution when approaching or departing the lock chamber, the release says. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also reminds all recreational users, on or near the water, to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times.

For more information call 309-794-5338 or visit here.