Avenue of the Cities will temporarily close from 18th Street A to 19th Street

As road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, a full closure of Avenue of the Cities will start Thursday. in Moline.

The closure will facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer and water main, a news release says.

The closure is expected to last three days. Message boards are in place notifying the traveling public of any changes in traffic. Detour signage will be in place, too.

The City of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

Construction is expected to take until August. Westbound traffic will remain closed for two or three more weeks.