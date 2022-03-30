The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that construction on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline and Silvis begins on Monday, April 4. The work will be from Kennedy Drive in East Moline to Hospital Road in Silvis.

Work includes pavement patching. There will be various temporary lane closures in both directions throughout the project, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of April, according to an IDOT release.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.