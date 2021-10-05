Avey Grouws Band new CD hits No. 7 on the Billboard Blues Chart

The Avey Grouws Band debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Blues chart this week with their new “Tell Tale Heart.”

Jeni Grouws, lead singer of the QC’s Avey Grouws Band, was on Cloud 10 Tuesday morning when she found out her new record, “Tell Tale Heart,” has already debuted in the Top Ten of the Billboard Blues Album Chart, the industry’s gold standard.

“We couldn’t be more surprised and excited to see that ‘Tell Tale Heart’ has debuted at #7 on this week’s Billboard Blues Album Chart!” she posted on Facebook. They placed higher than the latest from legendary artists Van Morrison and Lucinda Williams.

“This is just huge for us! We couldn’t have done it without the help of the DJs across the globe spinning our album, the hard work of Karen Leipziger and Michelle Castiglia and, most especially, because you went out and streamed and purchased our new album,” she wrote to Avey Grouws Band fans. “You are part of this moment!

“Keep those streams and downloads coming this week and tell your friends, too,” the Facebook post says. “

“And if you’re still thinking about picking up ‘Tell Tale Heart,’ this is your sign! aveygrouwsband.com or wherever you get your music. It’s there.”

The current Billboard Blues chart top 10 are:

#1 Joanne Shaw Taylor – “The Blues Album”

#2 Tedeschi Trucks Band Featuring Trey Anastasio – “Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn’)”

#3 Ronnie Wood And The Ronnie Wood Band – “Mr. Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall”

#4 The Black Keys – “Delta Kream”

#5 Samantha Fish – “Faster”

#6 Tommy Castro – “Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town: A Blues Odyssey”

#7 Avey Grouws Band – “Tell Tale Heart”

#8 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – “662”

#9 Mike Zito – “Resurrection”

#10 Van Morrison – “Latest Record Project, Volume 1”

A Sept. 23 review of AGB at rockandbluesmuse.com enthused:

“There’s nothing like listening to a new album where the first song grabs you by the collar and the winners keep coming the whole way through the 10 tracks. This is Avey Grouws Band and their new album, Tell Tale Heart, out September 24 on Navy House Records, recorded in Nashville at East Iris Studios and Purple House with Grammy-winning producer/engineer Casey Wasner at the helm.

“A unique blend of groove-based blues/rock, rock & roll and R&B, Avey Grouws Band is led by one helluva vocalist (Jeni Grouws) and superb guitar player (Chris Avey), with their top-tier band of Bryan West on drums, Randy Leasman on bass and Nick Vasquez on keys. Tell Tale Heart demonstrates that Avey Grouws Band is a group to be reckoned with and that Tell Tale Heart deserves to be heard.”

The Avey Grouws Band performing in concert.

Avey Grouws Band hit the Billboard Blues Album Chart with their first disc, “The Devil May Care,” at No. 10 in April 2020. The band is performing Friday night in Cedar Rapids on a bill with Joanna Connor, but will be the main act Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. at The Whiskey Stop in East Moline, and Oct. 24 at The V’ue in Clinton, Iowa.

For more information, visit their website.