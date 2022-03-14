As of Monday, 14 states have seen cases of Avian Influenza spreading in chicken coops and other communes of avian species. This form of the flu “H5N1” primarily spreads between birds — it can only be contracted through direct contact with an infected avian animal. Therefore, it is possible for humans to catch it from an animal, but it’s not overly common.

“We actually have no human cases that have been a direct impact from avian influenza.” said Tasha Bunting, with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, the CDC and local public health agencies say the public doesn’t need to worry about another public health crisis quite yet. The Illinois Farm Bureau says an outbreak of the virus would hit the economy more than healthcare systems.

“It could have an impact on poultry production,” Bunting said. “Particularly chicken and turkey. And so ultimately it could be an issue of not having many birds making it to market so we might not have as many chickens available for consumers to purchase.”

Janet Hill, with the Rock Island County Health Department, says there are certain precautions humans can take to avoid catching this form of the flu.

“It is important that people who keep poultry in their home or back yard and people who process poultry be as careful as possible because Avian Flu has crossed over to humans in the past,” Hill said.

Hill says to avoid contact with wild birds and to ensure all poultry products are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.