The holiday season is busy enough, there’s not enough time for everything, especially getting sick or having a fire. The National Fire Protection Association’s website says that the top three holidays for cooking fires in 2021 were Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. About two out of every five home fires during the holidays started in the living room; candle fires peak in December and January, accounting for 11% of fires each of those months.

The Red Cross has these suggestions for keeping your home from becoming a holiday statistic:

Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Test the alarm monthly and replace all batteries at least once a year if required.

Don’t wear loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. They can easily drag onto a hot burner.

Never leave frying, grilling or broiling food unattended. If you have to leave the kitchen at all, turn off the stove.

Check on simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food regularly.

Use a timer or smart device to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area and at least three feet away from the stove.

Keep potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels, curtains or anything flammable away from the stove, oven or any other heat-generating appliance.

Clean cooking surfaces frequently to avoid grease buildup.

Never go to bed or leave the home without ensuring all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

A kitchen fire extinguisher is a smart investment; if you’re unsure how to use it, ask the dealer or the fire department.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says an estimated 1 in 6 Americans or 40 million people get food poisoning every year. Of that number, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die. The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are four steps to keeping food safe during the holidays.

Clean – Clean your hands, surfaces and utensils with soap and water before cooking.

– Clean your hands, surfaces and utensils with soap and water before cooking. Separate – Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for serving to avoid cross-contamination between foods that are ready to eat, and raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs.

– Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for serving to avoid cross-contamination between foods that are ready to eat, and raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs. Cook – Use a thermometer to check the temperature. It’s impossible to tell just by looking at the color and texture whether food is fully cooked. Turkey should be cooked to 165° F.

– Use a thermometer to check the temperature. It’s impossible to tell just by looking at the color and texture whether food is fully cooked. Turkey should be cooked to 165° F. Chill – Do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Divide the remaining food into small containers and refrigerate or freeze. Leftovers are safe in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Click here for more information from the Illinois Department of Public Health, including a chart of cooking temperatures for meat. Click here for recommendations from the CDC for those at higher risk for food poisoning, including children under five and those with compromised immune systems.