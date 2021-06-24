Avoiding the ‘summer slide’; How one local organization is helping kids do that

Virtual and blended learning throughout this past school year caused many kids to fall behind in their schooling — a problem that also happens in the summer.

Teachers call it the Summer Slide.

Spring Forward is a non-profit that works with the Rock Island-Milan school district to offer free summer camp to keep kids learning.

They spend the first half of the day working on reading and math, then they get the rest of the day to play sports and games. They also go on field trips every Friday.

“This year, we’re really looking at learning recovery as well in the sense that our children had so many days where they were out of the school buildings this year so just to offer the additional days through a camp experience, we know is really valuable,” said Dan McNeil, Spring Forward executive director.

More information about Spring Forward can be found here.