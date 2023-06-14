David Hankins of Bettendorf and Desmond Astaire of Marrquette Heights, Ill., winners in the International Writers of the Future Contest, will be featured at a book signing from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Barnes & Noble, NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Both are published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38 and Volume 39.

David Hankins writes from the thriving cornfields of Iowa where he lives with “his wife, daughter, and two dragons disguised as cats,” the release says. His writing journey began in the oral tradition of convincing his daughter to go to sleep with inventive stories. “That usually backfired,” the release says.

David Hankins (Writers of the Future)

After years of “Just One More Story,” Hankins began transcribing his midnight ramblings in an attempt to keep his story lines straight. “Children are ruthless in identifying mistakes in fairy tales. Hankins writes lighthearted speculative fiction because that’s what he loves to read and—this is the important bit—there’s not nearly enough humor in the world. Hankins aims to change that, one story at a time,” the release says.

Hankins joined the U. S. Army after college and, through some glitch in the bureaucracy, convinced Uncle Sam to fund his wanderlust for 20 years. He has lived in and traveled through much of Europe, central Asia, and the United States. Now that he’s retired from the Army, Hankins devotes his time to his passions of writing, traveling with his family, and finding new ways to pay his mortgage.

“Death and the Taxman” was born as the writing community mourned the passing of Writers of the Future coordinating judge Dave Farland. Inspired by the witty and sarcastic styles of Sir Terry Pratchett and Jim Butcher–and by an IRS audit he hopes never to repeat–Hankins wrote this story hoping to bring laughter in a time of grief. “To any tax auditors reading this: you are lovely people. Please don’t audit David again,” the release says.

Desmond Astaire is the Writers of the Future 2022 Grand Prize Winner and is a speculative fiction storyteller from central Illinois, where he navigates the journey of life alongside a devoted wife and forever-loved son. In his other life, Astaire is a senior enlisted leader for a military public relations unit, supervising the training, development, and operations of multimedia content creators.

Desmond Astaire (Writers of the Future)

Astaire’s lifelong obsession with science fiction and fantasy was forged as a child in the halls of local public libraries. The addiction was enabled by reading programs like Accelerated Reader and BOOK IT!, and the revelation to write professionally was born after his discovery of Dean Wesley Smith’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” anthology. For these formative experiences, he is forever grateful, the release says. Astaire can be found Saturday mornings in the Peoria metro-area coffee shops conducting weekly writing sessions and trying to apply Denzel Washington’s adage that “Dreams without goals are just dreams, and they ultimately fuel disappointment.” Writers of the Future was Astaire’s goal since 2017.

Each writing and illustrating contest winner was presented a trophy by contest judges at a ceremony and combined cash prizes and royalties of more than $30,000, and their story with artwork published in the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future (Volume 38 and Volume 39).

The contest is in its 40th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.

Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, Battlefield Earth, written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Because of the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was inaugurated five years later.

In the 39 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 547 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories. They have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold more than 60 million copies.

In the 34 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 394 winners. The past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced more than 6,800 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 television shows and 40 major movies.

Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 39 anthology volumes (with this event) and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.