Award-winning film on famous underwater photographer to be shown Jan. 23 at Figge

The inspirational award-winning 2019 movie, “Picture of His Life” will be the first film in River Action’s Environmental Film Series 2022. It will be shown on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time. Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on earth, he has developed a unique approach, that puts him face to face with his subjects without any protection, according to a film synopsis. He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks, but one major predator has always eluded him: the Polar bear. He tried before and barely escaped, but now, as he nears the end of his career, he is determined to give it one last shot.

The poster for “Picture of His Life.”

As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world. It has been a long and painful journey, after serving in an Elite Israeli Commando Unit during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War and witnessing the horrors of war, but where others find fear, Amos finds redemption.

The movie trailer can be viewed at:

Nachoum has led great expeditions for individual adventurers and institutions like Apple, IBM, Microsoft, Discovery Channel, Armani, Disney, and Colombia Pictures. For National Geographic, he was team leader for separate photo expeditions to document the Red Sea, Great White Sharks, and Killer Whales.

His photos and essays have appeared in hundreds of publications around the globe, including National Geographic, Time, Life, The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Le Figaro, Terra Sauvage, Airone, Mondo Somerso, and Der Spiegel. His work has also been included in the books “The Living Ocean,” “The World of Nature,” and “Oceans.” He has appeared on National Geographic Explorer, Today, and Good Morning America and featured in People, Esquire, and Money magazines. Amos’s photography has won Nikon, Communication Arts, and BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.

“Above all else, Amos loves people as much as wildlife,” according to his bio. “His concern for both inspired him to co-found Israel’s Marine National Park on the Red Sea. Though his interest in conservation began with sharks, he looks to bring attention to the most fragile regions of the underwater realm with preservation of the environment foremost in his mind. His favorite way to raise awareness and stimulate passion for the ocean is to help guests experience it first-hand. For those unable to join him on his adventures, he brings the oceans to the world through his photography and public speaking engagements.”

For the Figge screening, admission is $5. Tickets may be purchased at riveraction.org or before the movie. The movie is 72 minutes long and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities (an event sponsor) announced that the post-film speaker (who will Zoom in live) is Dani Menkin, the writer/director of “Picture of His Life.” Menkin is an Israeli-American living in California.

The Figge requires masks be worn and seating will be limited.