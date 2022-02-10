Students at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island got a visit from an award-winning musician Thursday morning.

Billy Branch, an Emmy award-winning and Grammy-nominated blues artist from Chicago, stopped by the school to teach students about the history of blues music during Black History Month.

It’s part of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s “Blues in the Schools” program.

Branch says learning about black history and music history is important.

“When I discovered the blues at about 17, I was completely ignorant of the importance and the role that it has,” said Branch. “The blues is the roots … all of America’s music came from it: jazz, rock, hip-hop, everything. It is important to acknowledge the contributions of African-Americans (too), which sadly have been omitted from the normal history lessons.”

Students enjoyed Branch’s lesson and musical performance.

“Man, that was awesome. I loved it,” said Aniya Houst, a sixth grader at the school. “It was a great experience. He taught me a lot. He’s trying to teach us that blues is an experience for, like, many nations. It’s just how awesome blues is and how it brought together … technically brought together the United States.”