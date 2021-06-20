Awareness ride brings hope to mom who still wants to find her son, missing since 2017

Riding across the Quad Cities to remember a Davenport man.

That effort was for a mother, who deeply misses her son., to find the answers she’s hoping for.

The third annual missing persons awareness ride today was for David McAllister.

He vanished on May 10 of 2017.

He’s now 26 years old.

The last recorded signal from his cell phone came from a spot from Vander Veer Park that afternoon.

One Bettendorf mother is not stopping her quest to bring her son home. Marilyn McAllister has been searching for her son David for four years since he vanished in davenport back in 2017 just before Mother’s Day weekend. To make sure nobody forgets he’s missing, McAllister held an annual motorcycle ride. It began at Hawkeye Motor Works because of his love for motorcycles.

“He and I went and took our motorcycle class together and then the following Monday he bought a motorcycle from here, from Hawkeye Motor Works, so I reached out to them and asked if we could do a ride in his honor,” McAllister said.

David rode a Honda Shadow, which was in the ride Saturday. His mother has trouble sitting on it because it brings back a lot of memories. She still remembers the day he disappeared like it was yesterday.

“It was a Thursday morning, the Thursday before Mother’s Day actually and he was gone already so I sent him a text and asked him if everything is okay,” McAllister said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m just walking, thinking, and spreading the word,’ and I said ‘Just don’t be a no-call no-show for work,’ and he said he wouldn’t. And he did call into work and said he needed the day off, but he never came home.”

McAllister says there are many more people missing in the Quad Cities and she wants to bring awareness so they can be reunited with their families.

“We have so many in the Quad Cities. I believe there are 53 people missing in the Quad Cities alone and people have no idea and most of those actually are adult men over the age of 21,” she said. “Nationally we have 609,000 people that are missing and 95,000 are adult men over the age of 21.”

McAllister says she won’t stop looking for David until he comes home, and she says she is still waiting for her mother’s day gift from 2017:

“He had just asked me a couple days before what I wanted for Mother’s Day and I told him I wanted a Fast Break candy bar and he told me he was going to buy me a whole case so wherever he is he still owes me a candy bar.”

All the ride proceeds are going to the Q-C Missing Persons Network and its search and rescue team.