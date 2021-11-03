Do you have a favorite book you want everyone to know about? River Valley District Library wants you to B.Y.O.B. – Bring Your Own Book!

Check out River Valley District Library’s B.Y.O.B. book discussion club Tuesday. Talk about what you’ve been reading and hear what books others have loved.. You might even find your new favorite book!

B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Book Club) is Tuesday, November 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at River Valley District Library, located at 214 South Main Street, Port Byron.

Register here or call (309) 523-3440.