As the baby formula shortage continues to affect families nation-wide, some parents are relieved to know there was a shipment of baby formula that arrived in the United States over the weekend.

The formula will be distributed throughout the country. The first shipment is a hypoallergenic formula that will be sent to babies with an intolerance of protein in cow’s milk.

Kandace Breckenridge, of Davenport, is one of thousands of parents in the country who breathed a sigh of relief after hearing that a 35-ton shipment of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Before the shipment arrived, Breckenridge was worried about her daughter, Madeline, who was born with a milk protein allergy. That means she can’t have any proteins that aren’t completely broken down.

Breckenridge joined multiple groups on social media to find formula for her daughter, and was surprised when a company reached out to her.

“They reached out and followed me, so I messaged them, asking where I could get their product. And they actually responded and gave me a gift – they sent some,” said Breckenridge. “We’re waiting for it at the door. We knew it was coming. We had one can of formula left that we had sent to the daycare, so we were really waiting just on that. It was a huge relief when we got it.”

Madeline has been on the new formula for a few days now and hasn’t had any bad reactions, Breckenridge said.