Some parents in the Quad Cities could have a hard time feeding their babies with different infant formulas under recall, and the ongoing supply chain delays.

Local 4 News spoke with two women, who say grocery store shelves are empty, and ordering formula online takes a while to have it delivered.

They explained more as to how they’re dealing with the problem.

“There’s nothing that compares in this world … I’d do anything for my baby,” said first-time mom, Tayler Allen. “It’s definitely been a struggle with the formula.”

Allen says she fed her baby Similac, one of the many baby formulas recalled earlier this year.

“Nobody was expecting such a big company to have a recall like this,” said Kaitlyn Brown, of Davenport.

Brown had also been feeding her three-month-old Similac.

Several name-brand baby formulas were pulled from shelves after infants became sick with bacterial infections.

“All the cans that I had were on recall,” said Allen.

On top of this recall, mothers are now being faced with rising prices, such as $30 a can, as well as shortages.

“Shelves were pretty much empty,” said Brown.

While these moms have been hit by shortages, they do offer a few words of advice.

“The WIC cards,” said Brown.

Also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC helps moms pay for necessities for their children.

Allen says, if you don’t have access to the program, search stores for inventory.

“If you do finding something, stock up if you can,” said Allen.

She adds that many mothers are showing interest in donating their breast milk to mothers in need.

“I’ve been seeing so many moms that are breastfeeding, wanting to donate their milk, as well as all over Facebook,” said Allen.

Brown advises parents to keep checking stores for canned formula.

“Keeping your ears out to see if anybody help has come across a stash of formula that nobody has found yet,” said Brown.

On Friday, Dr. Karyn Wulf — a pediatrician and mom — released a message for Similac parents.

