The baby formula shortage affects children with allergies who depend on that formula.

Children who have Food Protein Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome depend on specific formula because of their rare food allergy that affects the gastrointestinal tract. Babies with this condition can have formula that is free from soy, dairy, grains and other potential allergens.

Kandace Breckenridge makes six to eight bottles a day for her daughter Madeline.

Madeline was born with a milk protein allergy. That means she can’t have any proteins that aren’t completely broken down.

“When she ingests proteins … her body has a harder time digesting it, and won’t break it down in her G.I. system. So it just makes her very upset,” said Breckenridge.

The allergy means Madeline can’t take breast milk either. So she needs a special formula.

“Her formula is more expensive – around $50 per can, depending on which one we get,” said Breckenridge. Right now, they have enough formula for about two weeks. If they’re forced to switch formulas, they risk an allergic reaction.

“We can get by on one 14-ounce can, probably, in three or four days, so we use about 10 to 12 cans per month if we’re lucky,” said Breckenridge. “We have found two or three alternatives that are amino acid-base that she could have. But those we haven’t tried yet, so we’re kind of anxious to see if it brings on that reaction or not.”

Because of the shortage, Breckenridge has joined different mom groups on social media with the hope of finding formula for her daughter.