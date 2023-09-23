The Back Road Fest is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in Walcott, with six acres of local vendors, music, food trucks, food and drinks, in a family-friendly country atmosphere at 23840 80th Ave.

This twice-a-year event is a celebration of community and creativity, bringing together a diverse

array of local vendors, food trucks, and live musical performances. Attendees can expect all the fall goods, with pumpkins, caramel apples, and fun beverages.

The first 50 people get goodie bags.

Jacob Hemenway from Davenport and Jesse Register from Grandview, Iowa, will play music all day. Admission is $5.

To stay informed and receive updates about the event, participating vendors, and musical lineup, visit here.

