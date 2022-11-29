The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and Diamond Rio! These three acts have over 18 #1 songs combined and over 50 Top 10 hits. Side stage acts will be announced soon.

The Back Road Music Festival takes place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Galva Park District in Galva, Illinois. Tickets are discounted by $15 through December 31st, so buy early and save!

For more information on the festival, click here. To buy tickets, click here.