Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host a Back to School Resource Fair in its south parking lot 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, while supplies last.

The free curb-side/drive-through program for all families to receive school supplies, snacks and lots of information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families, a news release says.

There will also be a sucker pull for the chance to win a Shoe Carnival gift card or free haircut at Capri College.

This is a curb-side/drive-through program that will take place rain or shine. There is a limit of one backpack

of school supplies per student, and the children need to be in the vehicle to receive one. The program is

open to any child, grades K-12, from Scott County. School supplies will be given out as long as supplies

last.

For more information, call Laura, family and senior services supervisor, at 563-323-1821, extension 17.