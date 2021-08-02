Back to school vaccine clinic coming to Whiteside County

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise around the U.S., health officials in Whiteside County are working to get people vaccinated before school starts.

A pop-up vaccine clinic is coming to Drives Park in Fulton this Friday, August 6th. Hosted by the Whiteside County Health Department, the clinic will being giving out the Pfizer shot. Anyone twelve years and older are eligible. Those under eighteen must be accompanied by an adult.

The clinic goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information, contact the Whiteside County Health Department.