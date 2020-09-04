Backlog of tests cleared means a high number of new cases reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new cases and 29 additional deaths on Friday. The state now has a total of 245,371 cases and 8,143 deaths due to COVID-19

While the number of new cases is the highest ever reported, it was the result of a backlog created by a slowdown with processing the data of the large number of tests from earlier in the week. The state says the backlog has been cleared and the system has been updated to alleviate any future issues with the data processing. The slowdown did not affect individuals receiving their results.

In the past 24 hours, 149,273 tests were processed, a number also affected by the backlog, for an overall total of 4,309,941. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 28 through September 3 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,621 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 360 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.