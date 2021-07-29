Backpack giveaway happening in Rock Island

Lonnie Ray’s Academy in Rock Island is holding a backpack give-a-way for families just before the start of school.

It’s happening Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 815 9th Street in Rock Island.

This comes as families are planning to spend an average of $850 on back to school shopping this year. That’s according to MarketWatch.

It’s up $59 from last year.

The backpacks include school supplies such as notebooks, pencils and pens. They also have hygiene products such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, and soap.

