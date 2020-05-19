1  of  3
Backwater Gamblers’ performance season in jeopardy

The Backwater Gamblers usually hit the water on the Rock River Memorial Day weekend, but that won’t happen because of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.

Many stunts they perform, like pyramids, can’t be done under the restrictions.

“Obviously every year we have to..we get new costumes, we build a new backdrop, we, you know have to replace equipment,” Tagen Dressman, from the Backwater Gamblers board of directors said. “So in order to perform next year we have to make sure that we have the funds to do so and without having any kind of income coming in this season if we aren’t able to do shows.”

The Gamblers are unlikely to extend the performance season if restrictions go on much longer.

