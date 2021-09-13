Bad Art Night on Wednesday at Davenport Public Library

Can you paint like Picasso or draw like da Vinci?

No?

Then Davenport Public Library invites you to Bad Art Night at its Eastern Avenue location on Wednesday, September 15.

Bad Art Night is for both talented and not-so-talented artists. Entrants will have 45 minutes to get horribly creative with art supplies, and final products will be on display at a Bad Art Show. Prizes will be awarded to the worst and most dreadful pieces of art.

Bad Art Night is Wednesday, September 15 at 6:30pm at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/dpl-badartnight2021

Participants are asked to observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.