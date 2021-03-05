Badflower, Goodbye June set to play at River Bend Park

The Rust Belt and I-Rock 93.5 will present Badflower, with special guest Goodbye June, on May 7 in a socially distanced approved concert at River Bend Park (formerly Murphy Park), 900 Bend Blvd, East Moline.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Monday at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/badflower-tickets-142131855205

Every aspect of the event is designed to follow the recommended social distancing and safety

guidelines set by the CDC, a news release says.

“We had great success with Joe Nichols in October of 2020, so we wanted to start the 2021

event season with an outdoor show at River Bend Park. We’re excited to deliver another

exciting show in a safe manner,” said Kyle Peters, promoter at The Rust Belt in East Moline.

The concert area will provide various socially distant options for concert goers. First come, first

serve socially distanced pods will be spread out over the fenced-in concert area and pricing is

determined on the proximity to the stage. Pods are spaced six feet apart and can hold parties

of up to six people.

General admission access is also available, and guests can bring their own seating arrangements such as lawn chairs or blankets.

The event is subject to be moved to The Rust Belt depending on weather and changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for gold VIP pods are $50, silver VIP pods, $40 and general admission, $30.