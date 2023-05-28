Moline alum Matthew Bailey and Alleman alum Charlie Jagusah are both giving back to the community with their NIL deal for Moline park district.

“My former coach who use to coach me Justin Brandt, he reached out to me saying ‘hey we want to do a commercial for our new flag football program and parks and rec in general,” Jagusah said. “He asked me if I want to do come do this and of course I said yeah. It’s exciting to do something and getting that practice before I do something bigger.

“There was an opportunity with the kids camp to do a little video shoot where I’d be able to show up and help the kids,” Bailey said. :Just play with them and it was cool to be introduced to that and know there are ways for me to give back.

For Bailey and Jagusah, it was a way to create something long-lasting before heading to Champaign and South Bend.

“I’m blessed to be able to give back and be where I am today. They all supported me throughout my high school career,” Bailey said. “To give back to the kids and the football program I grew up in is special.

“It’s cool to do something like this where you can maybe impact somebody or they might sign their kid up who one day can play at a high level,” Jagusah said. “For me, it’s a great way to reach out to the community before leaving for school.

Jagusah goes on to shine at Notre Dame as their number one recruit while Bailey continues to make an impact for an Illinois defense who made history in his first season.

“Just them believing in me adds to my confidence and ability to play. My teammates I walked in to a situation where I had three draft picks coaching me off the rip,” Bailey said. “That helped and of course back here knowing I have a community, a city, around me hoping for me to do better. It just pushed me to bring out the best in myself.”

Bailey had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions and the next step for both is offseason workouts beginning June 4th.