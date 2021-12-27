Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport closes for good

After five years in business, Baked Beer & Bread Co. has closed, at 1113 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport.

Sunday, Dec. 26 was its last day, and the owners’ other local businesses — Toasted, 118 E. 4th St., Davenport, and Cookies & Dreams in Davenport (217 E. 2nd St.), Bettendorf (6768 Competition Drive at BettPlex), and Coralville — remain open.

Baked — which called itself a “speakeasy bar and gastropub” closed for good Dec. 26 at 1113 Mound St., Village of East Davenport.

“We initially had a much different ‘final’ post & farewell statement written & planned but we now feel as though a different statement must be made. All employees have been offered positions at one of our other businesses,” Baked (a bakery, restaurant and bar) posted Sunday on its Facebook page. “Rumors that state otherwise are simply untrue & irresponsible. Our main priority has always been ensuring our staff remain employed & paid – even going as far to pay their salaries & paychecks out of our own pocket for weeks so that we could make it past the holiday.

“Keyboard warriors will type, bully & continue to berate us & there is nothing we can do about that. The financial implications of the past two years & the many bad luck events that we have faced in general have all been contributing factors to this difficult decision of closing our doors for good,” the Baked post says.

“But beyond that — our mental health simply cannot continue to take the toll of what we have experienced as business owners in today’s society. We have always done our best to create a business that employs as many people as possible, keeps them as busy as possible & contributes to our community in a positive way. However, it is time we focus our efforts in more kind places with our other locations and partners.

“We look forward to serving you at Toasted or Cookies & Dreams and at our other partners’ businesses,” the post says. “Like we said MULTIPLE times, all previously purchased gift cards will be honored at Toasted. If you don’t want to use it at Toasted & would prefer a refund then please message the page — all of those will be personally honored as well. Those of you who have supported us and know us we hope that we have made a fun impact!

“We are wishing the best and even though this address is not going to be called baked we are as always excited to see the next chapter,” the owners wrote. “Baked favorite menu items will still be alive and well! Our catering will still be happening! It might seem bitter sweet for us and everyone but this is not the end. We are just transitioning. It’s never easy but we do love and appreciate all of you and are doing our very best with all we have to continue the fun in other ways.”

In its Facebook description, Baked said: “We don’t care if you like us because we like us. We think that even if weren’t not the coolest kid on the block we’re still pretty freakin’ cool simply because we have a kickass team behind us.

“.Our motto: Make food fun again. We don’t believe you need a mustache & an English accent to enjoy a vintage merlot. Or a cowboy hat to chow down on a filthy plate of biscuits & gravy. We’re throwing stereotypes out the window & showing the world that we don’t believe in boxes or rules or doing things the conventional way. Is it crazy? Yes. Will people think we’re nuts? Probably. But much like you’re little brother that’s still living in your parent’s basement – we’re going to turn out just fine.”

The hours for Toasted are Wednesday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookies & Dreams in Davenport is open Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and in Bettendorf, Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m., to 6 p.m.