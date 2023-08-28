Roshani Samdurkar had a wild beginning to her culinary career. “I left my job on Thursday, I was on a plane on Tuesday, and I was in Slovenia working at a Michelin star restaurant within a week.”

Samdurkar, the owner of Mad Bakery has traveled from India to Slovenia and is now baking in Davenport. Along the way, she found out her dream was to own a small business. “I’m gonna try and make my dream that I’ve been dreaming of all this time (and) make it happen.”

The bakery’s name doesn’t hint towards any hostility from the baker towards the dough. “MAD stands for My American Dream,” said Samdurkar. “I knew that it has been my dream for sure and the fact that I could come to this country and make this happen and just so much behind the name and My American Dream made the perfect sense.”

