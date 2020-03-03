Bakery shop and brunch spot come to downtown Davenport

The Baked Beer & Bread Company is bringing a new brunch restaurant and bakery to downtown Davenport.

The brunch spot Yolked, featuring modern interiors, will serve traditional breakfast items such as omelets and pancakes.

According to Stephanie Sellers, owner and creative director for the restaurants, the place will also serve “some really over-the-top, in-your-face, super items such as a giant stack of waffles topped with doughnuts, Nutella, Oreos and strawberries or a giant stack of French toast topped with fried chicken.”

Located at 118 4th St., Yolked will open in August 2020. It will have amenities such as a full brunch bar, private rooms and event space and access to an indoor and outdoor patio.

In addition to the Cookies & Dreams location in the Village of East Davenport, the company is opening their own storefront location at 217 E. 2nd St.

Offering cookies in about 11 different styles and flavors, the bakery will have features such as delivery options and late-night hours.

“These cookies are Jaw Droppers. We offer a slutty cookie that has a blend of chocolate chip and triple chocolate. It’s filled with Oreo and peanut butter,” said Bill Sheeder, co-owner of Cookies & Dreams.