The Bald Eagle Days Environmental Fair and Wildlife Art Show is back for the 33rd time this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The three-day event features Bubba, the 10-foot alligator, live eagle, hawk, owl, and vulture flying demonstrations. There are also educational programs and over 200 exhibits.

The event is open on: Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults $6; Kids 6-15 $1; Kids under 6 get in free