Bald Eagle Days, sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America, will be Friday-Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Bald Eagle Days features educational shows.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger. All children will be admitted free on Friday. Parking is free.

Educational shows, which will include Bald Eagles, will be presented by Big Run Wolf Ranch and the Wild Bird Sanctuary. Also featured will be vendors, display and information booths.

For more information, call 309-788-2543 or email rjunker@qccaexpocenter.com. Advance tickets are available at qccaexpocenter.com