Bald Eagle Days soars back into Expo Center in Rock Island next weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the popular Bald Eagle Days is returning next weekend, Jan. 7-9, to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America, the event will be Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of free parking and a free shuttle from the downtown Rock Island parking ramp.

This year’s show will feature Big Run Wolf Ranch, Wild Bird Sanctuary, vendors, displays, information booths and the popular bald eagles.

Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for kids age 6-15, and free for children 5 and under. On Friday, all kids under 15 can get in for free. Face coverings will be required for all during the event. For tickets and more information, visit the QCCA Expo Center website.



