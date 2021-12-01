Bald eagle tours offer an exclusive look at the nation’s bird

The Eagle Nature Foundation in Jo Daviess County invites you to feast your eyes on the nation’s bird of prey next year with exclusive four-hour winter Bald Eagle Bus Tours.

Offered Saturday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 12, these tours will leave promptly at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the Ramada on Highway 20, on the west side of Galena, and return about noon on each of these days.

The tours will be led by Terrence N. Ingram — a bald eagle researcher, author, speaker, as well as president and executive director of the Eagle Nature Foundation.

Since 1964, close to 60 years, Ingram has led bald eagle bus tours.

“He has probably seen more bald eagles in the wild than any other person,” said the organization in a news release.

Ingram has written two photographic eagle books, “The Flight of the Bald Eagle” and “EAGLE,” as well as the documentary environmental book, “Silent Fall.”

All of these books will be for sale to participants on the bus tours.

In the past, Ingram has been able to show tour participants 30 to more than 450 bald eagles during one of his four-hour tours.

With the bald eagle population seemingly on the decline, the organization says seeing that many bald eagles will probably not be possible.

However, they say he will show participants “as many bald eagles as possible.”

The bus tours will visit five different historic wintering communities of bald eagles, each of which had over 60 bald eagles 30 to 40 years ago.

Participants will see where bald eagles have had their nests in the past.

“It is truly doubtful if any of these historic nest sites will have any bald eagles present, but they will be checked for any bald eagles in the area,” said the organization.

To get a brochure for these tours, contact the Eagle Nature Foundation at 815-594-2306 and leave a name and address.

The cost for the tours is $65 per adult, $60 for seniors and $50 for children under 17.

For groups of four or more, adults get the senior rate of $60, and children get the rate of $45.