Bald eagles migrate to the QCCA Expo Center after two-year hiatus

Bald Eagle Days returned to Rock Island over the weekend.

The environmental fair took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center after a two-year hiatus.

Because of the pandemic and recent cold temperatures, this year’s event experienced lower turnout than normal.

Native American cultural educator Larry Lockwood says this gave attendees the opportunity to more closely explore nature, culture and art.

“The numbers are down a little bit, but it really is making it a little bit more better to get a chance to see some of the people we’ve seen here in years past,” said Lockwood. “I know for me, personally, and a lot of people here, there’s vendors that come here every year too we like to come back and say ‘hi’ to. It’s really nice that we’re having this right now.”

Brian Baxter attended Bald Eagle Days with his family as an alternative to being outdoors.

“Came with our family, and it’s really fun for the kids to check out the animals and see everything that they have to offer,” said Baxter. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s nice to have something to do when it’s cold out.”

Guests were able to see the Big Run Wolf Ranch and Wild Bird Sanctuary, as well as bald eagles.

