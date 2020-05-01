Ballet Quad Cities moving census program online

Ballet Quad Cities is adjusting the way they normally provide some of their programs.

Normally, dancers would meet with students at schools and libraries to give a special presentation.

Dancers now meet with kids online.

They read the book called “Look Where We Live!”

It’s about the value of the community.

The kids then can watch and participate in a dance to go along with the story.

It’s all to encourage participation in the census, and driving home the message that everyone in the community counts.

Emily Kate Long, Artistic Associate, says, “We typically have a busy schedule with that in the summer, and a lot of those things are getting canceled now. So we decided to take it online. We thought the arts was a really fun way to just encourage people to get involved not only with the census, but get involved with their families while they are stuck at home.”

For more information about how you can get involved, or to donate to help continue the program, you can visit the Ballet Quad Cities website.