Ballet Quad Cities returns to Adler next weekend for first “Nutcracker” in 2 years

A cherished holiday tradition will return to Davenport’s Adler Theatre (after a two-year hiatus) for three performances Dec. 11-12, as Ballet Quad Cities returns with the classic 1892 Tchaikovsky ballet “The Nutcracker.”

In shows Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m., celebrate the holidays with an enchanted experience for the whole family. Be swept away on a journey to the land of sweets, as Orchestra Iowa and Ballet Quad Cities present “The Nutcracker,” with breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes, incredible dancers, and extraordinary music.

A “Nutcracker” photo on the home page of Ballet Quad Cities’ website.

On Friday morning, Dec. 10, all 3rd-grade students from Rock Island/Milan and Davenport schools will be in attendance, along with several other schools in the area, to see a special preview performance. Over 1,200 students will be back at the theater for “The Nutcracker” for the first time in two years.

Tickets for the public shows are on sale now online here at TICKETMASTER.COM and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). Prices are $18, $30, and $36 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, and $14, $26, or $32 for students and senior citizens.

You can join the professional ballet company after the 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance for an Afterglow to meet the dancers and musicians at Stompbox Brewing, 210 E. River Drive, Davenport. Stompbox has created a special Nutcracker Brown Ale to benefit the ballet company.

Stompbox Brewing in Davenport has made a new “Nutcracker Brown Ale” and will host an “Afterglow” reception with the dancers and musicians after the Saturday night performance.

All during December, $1 from every pint sold will go to Ballet Quad Cities. For information on the organizations, visit balletquadcities.com and stompboxbrewing.com.