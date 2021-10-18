Ballet Quad Cities scares up the disco era at Halloween party Thursday and Friday

The Ballet Quad Cities disco party will be held Thursday and Friday at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

Ballet Quad Cities will be catching the energy and movement of the 1970s in their next show — “Halloween Disco Party at the Club,” Oct. 21-22.

Thirteen professional dancers are transforming The Outing Club (2109 Brady St., Davenport) and bringing electric performances inspired by the legendary era, according to a show description at balletquadcities.com. Celebrate with cocktails and dinner while enjoying the nightclub vibe with the dancers’ dozen. Bring your boogie shoes, too, because the best dressed at the club will be taking home prizes.

A scene from Ballet Quad Cities’ Halloween performance in 2019.

A ’70s buffet-style meal will include:

Mixed Green Salad with Green Goddess dressing

Meatloaf

Chicken a la King

Green Bean Casserole

Rice pilaf

Cherries jubilee parfait

Also available will be Plated Parmesan Risotto with Roasted Veggies, and Child’s Chicken Strips with Fries and Fresh Fruit.

Doors for the performance will open at 5:30 p.m., and the ballet will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available by calling 309-786-3779 or visiting balletquadcities.com.